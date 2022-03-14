Leeds Festival 2022: New acts added to the line up including Willow, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Beabadoobee
More than 70 new acts have been added to the Leeds Festival line up today.
Reading and Leeds Festivals announce today a total of 77 more acts to play the 2022 edition of the festivals, including WILLOW, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, All Time Low, D-Block Europe, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Beabadoobee, The Lathums, and Poppy, amongst many more.
The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey, and feature on a line-up alongside the most exciting talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance with even more artists yet to be announced.
The three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August 2022, returning to Reading’s famous Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park.
Tickets on sale now, via the Reading and Leeds Festival website.Below is the full list of new additions from today (Monday 14 March).
JUST ANNOUNCED (A-Z)
100 Gecs
A.M.C ft Phantom
A1xJ1
Abby Roberts
All Time Low
AMA
As It Is
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Bakar
BBNO$
Beabadoobee
Biscits
Black Honey
Bou
Brooke Combe
Bru-C
Carolesdaughter
Cleopatrick
Comfy
Country Dons
Crystal Millz
CVC
D-Block Europe
Danny Brown
DJ Target
DMA’S
Enter Shikari
Everyone You Know
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
French The Kid
Fumez The Engineer
Gayle
Gorgon City
Gus Dapperton
Hazey
Jaguar
Joey Valence & Brae
JPEGMAFIA
Kanine
Kasst x AJFrmThe8
Kid Kapichi
Knucks
Krept & Konan
LD
M’Way
Meg Ward
Morrisson
Mugun
Nia Archives
Obskür
Ojerime
Pa Salieu
Piri & Tommy
Poppy
Potter Payper
Role Model
Sad Night Dynamite
Sigma
Sir Spyro
Snow
Static Dress
Sueco
SwitchOTR
The Blinders
The Crawlers
The K’s
The Lathums
The Scratch
The Sherlocks
The Stickmen Project
Tigercub
Tommy Farrow
TS7
Unknown T
V.I.C.
Willow
Witch Fever
