Reading and Leeds Festivals announce today a total of 77 more acts to play the 2022 edition of the festivals, including WILLOW, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, All Time Low, D-Block Europe, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Beabadoobee, The Lathums, and Poppy, amongst many more.

The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey, and feature on a line-up alongside the most exciting talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance with even more artists yet to be announced.

The three-day festival takes place on 26-28 August 2022, returning to Reading’s famous Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park.

Tickets on sale now, via the Reading and Leeds Festival website.Below is the full list of new additions from today (Monday 14 March).

JUST ANNOUNCED (A-Z)

100 Gecs

A.M.C ft Phantom

A1xJ1

Abby Roberts

All Time Low

AMA

As It Is

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bakar

BBNO$

Beabadoobee

Biscits

Black Honey

Bou

Brooke Combe

Bru-C

Carolesdaughter

Cleopatrick

Comfy

Country Dons

Crystal Millz

CVC

D-Block Europe

Danny Brown

DJ Target

DMA’S

Enter Shikari

Everyone You Know

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

French The Kid

Fumez The Engineer

Gayle

Gorgon City

Gus Dapperton

Hazey

Jaguar

Joey Valence & Brae

JPEGMAFIA

Kanine

Kasst x AJFrmThe8

Kid Kapichi

Knucks

Krept & Konan

LD

M’Way

Meg Ward

Morrisson

Mugun

Nia Archives

Obskür

Ojerime

Pa Salieu

Piri & Tommy

Poppy

Potter Payper

Role Model

Sad Night Dynamite

Sigma

Sir Spyro

Snow

Static Dress

Sueco

SwitchOTR

The Blinders

The Crawlers

The K’s

The Lathums

The Scratch

The Sherlocks

The Stickmen Project

Tigercub

Tommy Farrow

TS7

Unknown T

V.I.C.

Willow

Witch Fever