Pre-sale tickets also went on sale today as part of Three Mobile's partnership with both Reading and Leeds Festival.

The line up for both festivals is usually announced in several parts, or waves, with the first wave being announced earlier today just before the pre-sale.

Headliners for next year's festival include The Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon.

Here is what we know so far about Leeds Festival 2022.

What is the line up so far?

The initial line up for the festival was announced earlier today (Wednesday 8 December).

Leeds Festival 2021 day three at Bramham Park. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Below is the current list of artists set to play Leeds Festival next year:

Arctic Monkeys

Arrdee

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Circa Waves

Chloe Moriondo

Dave

Denzel Curry

Fever 333

Fontaines D.C.

Glass Animals

Griff

Halsey

Hybrid Minds

Jack Harlow

Joy Crookes

Jxdn

Kid Brunswick

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Madison Beer

Måneskin

Pale Waves

Pink Pantheress

Polo G

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Tai Verdes

Wallows

Wilkinson

Wolf Alice

When will the next wave of artists be announced?

The next wave of artists will likely be announced in the first few months of 2022.

Last year further sets of acts were announced in March and July, including Biffy Clyro and Inhaler.

When do normal tickets go on sale?

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10 December, with the festivals expected to take place next year from August 26 until August 28.

Where is Leeds Festival being held next year?

Leeds Festival will once again be held at Bramham Park, with various shuttle buses and transport services on offer as part of packages on the Leeds Festival website.