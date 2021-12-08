Leeds Festival line up 2022: the artists announced to play Leeds Fest so far including Arctic Monkeys
The first wave of artists playing next year's Leeds Festival has been released today.
Pre-sale tickets also went on sale today as part of Three Mobile's partnership with both Reading and Leeds Festival.
The line up for both festivals is usually announced in several parts, or waves, with the first wave being announced earlier today just before the pre-sale.
Headliners for next year's festival include The Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon.
Here is what we know so far about Leeds Festival 2022.
What is the line up so far?
The initial line up for the festival was announced earlier today (Wednesday 8 December).
Below is the current list of artists set to play Leeds Festival next year:
Arctic Monkeys
Arrdee
Bastille
Bring Me the Horizon
Circa Waves
Chloe Moriondo
Dave
Denzel Curry
Fever 333
Fontaines D.C.
Glass Animals
Griff
Halsey
Hybrid Minds
Jack Harlow
Joy Crookes
Jxdn
Kid Brunswick
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Madison Beer
Måneskin
Pale Waves
Pink Pantheress
Polo G
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Tai Verdes
Wallows
Wilkinson
Wolf Alice
When will the next wave of artists be announced?
The next wave of artists will likely be announced in the first few months of 2022.
Last year further sets of acts were announced in March and July, including Biffy Clyro and Inhaler.
When do normal tickets go on sale?
Tickets for both Reading and Leeds go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10 December, with the festivals expected to take place next year from August 26 until August 28.
Where is Leeds Festival being held next year?
Leeds Festival will once again be held at Bramham Park, with various shuttle buses and transport services on offer as part of packages on the Leeds Festival website.
