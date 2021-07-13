Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be bringing its new production of the classic tale to the country house in Leeds as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

Producer Richard Main said: "Children and families have missed out on so much this past year including theatre and events that this is a wonderful opportunity for families to come out and have fun and to see live performance. The shows are an exuberant joy."

The tour will stop at more than 30 venues, with Harewood being one of seven locations in Yorkshire alongside the likes of Knaresborough Castle and Harrogate Valley Gardens.

Mr Main said: "Events are the lifeblood of Chapterhouse and it is a huge privilege to be a part of the events programmes of some of the most beautiful gardens and country houses in the country.

"I am sure I speak for everyone involved when I say that we are so looking forward to welcoming back families and audience members young and old alike. We are so grateful for all the support we have had since announcing the tours and we can’t wait for the tour to begin."

Audience members young and old are invited to come along in their favourite Wonderland costumes and to join in a Wonderland dance during the show.

It takes place at Harewood on Friday July 23, with doors opening at 5.30pm and the show starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets, including booking fee, cost £19.80 for adults and £12.10 for students with an NUS card and children aged four to 16. A family ticket for two adults and two children is priced £53.

Bookings can be made via the www.seetickets.com website.