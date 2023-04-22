Foodies in the city will be anticipating the return of the hugely popular event as there is always something new to try. You can find all the details about the family-friendly festival below.

What is The Great British Food Festival?

From chutneys and cheeses to chocolate and chilli sauces that you won't find in the supermarket, the Great British Food Festival showcases products to get excited about. As well as an enticing artisan market, the festival will host 'street food' vendors bringing together cuisines from around the world. There will be plenty of vegan, vegetarian and allergen friendly stalls and visitors are advised to skip breakfast to make room for something new. Specialists at the BBQ stage will talk about all the latest in outdoor grilling, while baking professionals on a separate stage will reveal the truth about avoiding a soggy bottom. Beer, wine and cocktails will also be on offer.

Crowds gather on the lawn at Harewood House as food vendors serve up at the Great British Food Festival. Picture: Steve Riding

Who will be there?

Organisers have promised a "fabulous line-up of top chefs and bakers" at this year's festival, including recognisable names alongside some of the best chefs from local restaurants. They will walk foodies through their favourite recipes while sharing some industry tips on the Chef Demo stage. Among the stars this year are The Great British Bake Off's Sandy Docherty, who will be back making cakes in her native Yorkshire. She said: “I love the opportunity to share my passion with the public, baking and cooking have a universal language."

When is the festival?

The festival will take place on the 27th May, 28th and 29th May, beginning at 10am and finishing at 5pm each day.

Bake Off's Sandy Docherty is part of this year's star-studded line-up at the Great British Food and Drink Festival. Picture: Steve Riding

Where is it?

The Grade-I listed Harewood House and its surrounding 1,000 acres designed by legendary gardener Capability Brown will play host to this year's festival. Most of the entertainment will take place on the lawn directly in front of the 18th Century building and buying a ticket will give visitors access to the house itself, the gardens and the woodland trails around it.

Where can I park?

Tickets include free on-site parking, with stewards guiding vehicles. Disabled parking will be available for blue badge holders.

Is there music?

The Great British Food Festival's music stage will welcome a new live act every hour. They include show-stopping solo artists like Hull’s young singer songwriter Nicole Fewster and bands Don’t Wake the Bear, On the Rise and The Arkut Brothers.

What about entertainment?

On the Challenge Stage at this year's festival will be a series of food challenges kicking off with the 'Man vs Meat' sausage competition. It will be followed by a Cake Off in which visitors can enter their best bakes and the formidable chilli challenge in which contenders take on the world's hottest chilli.

Will there be entertainment for children?

Organisers have plenty arranged to keep the little ones entertained, including children's cooking classes which are available to purchase when buying regular tickets. They can also learn to spin plates and juggle in a circus workshop, or get involved with a wacky races competition. The venue's popular adventure playground and woodland trails will be open to explore.

How do I buy tickets?