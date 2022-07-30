We’ve teamed up with Leeds City Council and Leeds Inspired to highlight some the best free and low-cost events and activities for people of all ages across Leeds.

Each and every week over the school holidays, we’ll be bringing you a selection of the best things to do that won’t hit your pocket too hard.

Breeze in the Park is taking place throughout the city this summer.

Family friendly machines at Leeds City Museum

Inspired by their latest exhibition, Living with Machines, the museum will be hosting a family trail which explores marvellous machines in their collection.

Different drop-in craft sessions will take place in the large hall on selected dates and family-friendly workshops are running throughout the holidays. It’s free to enter and take part too.

Birds, bees and butterflies at Kirkstall Abbey

A birds, bees and butterflies trail will take visitors around the ruins to find some of the beautiful natural wonders which live on the historic site.

There will also be themed activities popping up throughout the holidays and an informal audio guide which takes you through key parts of the abbey and uncovers histories of its former inhabitants.

Entry is free to all Leeds residents.

Breeze at Queen’s Park

Breeze in the Park sessions are back this summer, with new interactive play systems, revamped arts zone, fun fairs, food and giant inflatables in parks all across Leeds.

It will be at Scott Hall Playing Fields on August 1, Harehills Park on August 2, Kippax Common Playing Fields on August 3, Horsforth Hall Park on August 4 and Cross Flatts Park on August 5.

Visit www.breezeleeds.org to book tickets.

Lego Cosmic Canyon at Leeds Central Library

Young Gadgeteers can fire up their booster packs at Leeds Central Library and help design and draw the dastardly Cosmic Canyon before testing and constructing a Lego spacecraft.

Their vehicles will then go on a test flight and see if it can make it across the canyon.

The imaginative, free event will be at libraries across the city throughout the summer.

Wonder Day at Headingley Arts and Enterprise Centre

Join HEART and Child Friendly Headingley in celebrating the start of the school holidays with lots of fun, free activities for children and young people on July 30.

There’ll be a bouncy castle, soft play, games and sports, arts and crafts, science experiments, story time and lots of stalls and activities.