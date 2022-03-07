From musicals to hard-hitting dramas, there is something for everybody on show during the month of March.

Below is our list of seven of the best shows on offer in Leeds this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Taylor and Dreda Blow previewing Northern Ballet's production of Casanova at a launch event in 2017. Casanova returns to Leeds Grand Theatre this month. Photo: Tony Johnson

SIX

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 29 March until 2 April.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Cluedo

Starring Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett, Cluedo is an exciting, comedy thriller based on the hit 1985 film Clue and the classic board game loved by generations.

Directed by Mark Bell, director of the award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, just like the game, this brand new play promises a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 22 March until 26 March.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Northern Ballet's Casanova

Casanova takes you inside the heart and mind of one of the most notorious womanising figures in history, exposing a story of love and lust through ballet.

Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 10 March until 19 March.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Crooners

Crooners comes to Leeds with a brand new comedy musical that brings the British song and dance man back to the main theatre stage.

Heading to the City Varieties Music Hall on 31 March.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Heritage Theatres website.

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling sequel, Freckle Productions brings the creative team behind Zog, Emma Kilbey and Joe Stilgoe, back together for this truly modern take on the classic fairy tale.

Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 31 March until 1 April.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Playhouse website.

Positive Stories for Negative Times – Youth Theatre Sharing

An evening of devised and scripted work exploring the power of gratitude, free speech and sharing lived experiences.

This bold and eclectic showcase of work by five to 21-year-olds is part of an international participatory project by Wonder Fools in association with the Traverse Theatre.

Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 26 March.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Playhouse website.

The History of Korean Western Theatre

The History of Korean Western Theatre is an intelligent and visually arresting documentary theatre performance, seamlessly interweaving the personal and the political.

Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 10 March until 11 March.

Tickets are available from the Leeds Playhouse website.