Theatre shows Leeds: 7 stage shows to go see in March including Cluedo and Casanova at Leeds Grand Theatre
From mystery thrillers to historic ballet, there are plenty of theatre shows to enjoy this month in Leeds.
From musicals to hard-hitting dramas, there is something for everybody on show during the month of March.
Below is our list of seven of the best shows on offer in Leeds this month.
SIX
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.
Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 29 March until 2 April.
Cluedo
Starring Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett, Cluedo is an exciting, comedy thriller based on the hit 1985 film Clue and the classic board game loved by generations.
Directed by Mark Bell, director of the award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, just like the game, this brand new play promises a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.
Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 22 March until 26 March.
Northern Ballet's Casanova
Casanova takes you inside the heart and mind of one of the most notorious womanising figures in history, exposing a story of love and lust through ballet.
Heading to Leeds Grand Theatre from 10 March until 19 March.
Crooners
Crooners comes to Leeds with a brand new comedy musical that brings the British song and dance man back to the main theatre stage.
Heading to the City Varieties Music Hall on 31 March.
Zog and the Flying Doctors
Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling sequel, Freckle Productions brings the creative team behind Zog, Emma Kilbey and Joe Stilgoe, back together for this truly modern take on the classic fairy tale.
Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 31 March until 1 April.
Positive Stories for Negative Times – Youth Theatre Sharing
An evening of devised and scripted work exploring the power of gratitude, free speech and sharing lived experiences.
This bold and eclectic showcase of work by five to 21-year-olds is part of an international participatory project by Wonder Fools in association with the Traverse Theatre.
Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 26 March.
The History of Korean Western Theatre
The History of Korean Western Theatre is an intelligent and visually arresting documentary theatre performance, seamlessly interweaving the personal and the political.
Heading to Leeds Playhouse on 10 March until 11 March.
