Many people displaced or killed in the Holocaust were never found, therefore there are families unaware of what happened to their family members. However, a small team of researchers are ensuring the search is continuing.

‘Recovery & Repair’ utilises the International Tracing Service [ITS] archive, the largest collection of material related to victims and survivors of Nazi persecution, to help people learn what happened to family members.

Hosted by The Wiener Holocaust Library, the event will take place at Leeds Central Library on November 24 and 25.

The events will be held at Leeds Central Library. Image: Google Street View

ITS team manager Elise Bath: ‘We have been using the ITS archive from our London base for more than a decade, and in that time our expert researchers have investigated the fates of thousands of Holocaust victims, helped survivors claim compensation, and even reunited families separated by Nazi persecution.”

A family history workshop will allow people to conduct their own family research and participants can also sign up for one-on-one consultations with expert researchers. The free two-day programme also will feature a pop-up exhibition called ‘Fates Unknown: The Search for the Missing after the Holocaust’, as well as an evening launch and drinks event. Co-curators Professor Dan Stone and Dr Christine Schmidt will give talks and discuss the development of the exhibition and the issues and themes alongside Professor Stuart Taberner from the University of Leeds.

The event starts at 4pm and additional information can be found on The Wiener Holocaust Library website.