When Leeds Central Library showcased its rarest book

Leeds Central Library was on the move to a new temporary home at Leeds Town Hall during a refurbishment programme. Many books were put into storage for the duration of the work including the rarest of the rare in their collection - a map of Yorkshire. This was Leeds in September 1999, a month which featured your YEP moved from broadsheet to tabloid and a Leeds boxer proved she packed a punch to become a champion. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of 1990s. READ MORE: Eight Leeds gems you might walk right past LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook