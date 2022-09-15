When Leeds Central Library showcased its rarest book
It was an opportunity for librarians in Leeds to show off the rarest book in their collection.
Leeds Central Library was on the move to a new temporary home at Leeds Town Hall during a refurbishment programme. Many books were put into storage for the duration of the work including the rarest of the rare in their collection - a map of Yorkshire. This was Leeds in September 1999, a month which featured your YEP moved from broadsheet to tabloid and a Leeds boxer proved she packed a punch to become a champion. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of 1990s. READ MORE: Eight Leeds gems you might walk right past LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
