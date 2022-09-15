News you can trust since 1890
When Leeds Central Library showcased its rarest book

It was an opportunity for librarians in Leeds to show off the rarest book in their collection.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:45 am

Leeds Central Library was on the move to a new temporary home at Leeds Town Hall during a refurbishment programme. Many books were put into storage for the duration of the work including the rarest of the rare in their collection - a map of Yorkshire. This was Leeds in September 1999, a month which featured your YEP moved from broadsheet to tabloid and a Leeds boxer proved she packed a punch to become a champion. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the end of 1990s. READ MORE: Eight Leeds gems you might walk right past LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Pat Egan of Leeds Central Library with the library's rarest book.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Leeds in September 1999

A rare map of Yorkshire from Leeds Central Library's collection.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds in September 1999

Former drill instructor with the Coldstream Guards and now a member of Leeds Amateur Operatic Society Roy Walker gets the girls into shape for a production of 'The Musical Years'. He is pictured with cast members Janet Page (left) and Nadia Murrell.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Leeds in September 1999

North Leeds Cricket Club U-13s pictured with manager Roger Jackson were celebrating after being crowned Airedale & Wharfedale League champions.

Photo: Peter Langford

