Podcast The Capsule in Conversation was founded by Ms Anderson, known for her roles in Happy Valley and Emmerdale, and aims to have open conversations about women’s health and issue advice.

Ms Anderson, who hosts the podcast, said: “We have been working for some time now on our podcast to raise awareness of the impacts of perimenopause and menopause on women and their mental health as many of the messages we’ve received from our listeners pinpoint this transitional phase as a turning point in their confidence and outlook on life."

The podcast, which was nominated for an International Women’s Podcast award last year, is now hosting an exclusive live Peri Meno Meet Up event focused on busting myths around perimenopause and menopause, in a bid to break taboo stigma.

Pictured is The Capsule founder and host Natalie Anderson. The Capsule are launching a live event this April to bust myths that surround menopause.

“I wanted to do something special to bring women together so that they could share experiences and stories whilst receiving vital information about how to manage what can be an incredibly difficult and isolating time for many women and so the Peri Meno Meet Up was born,” Ms Anderson said.

She added: “I’m also incredibly keen to try and get younger women to be part of the conversation as I think that post pregnancy there’s a huge gap in the education of women’s health.”

The event will take place at the Leeds Marriott Hotel on April 13, 2023 and will feature Q&A sessions with an expert panel, styling demos and shopping as it hopes to provide a safe space for women to come together and have fun whilst breaking the stigma around this transitional phase of women’s health.

In attendance will be Menopause Support and the #makemenopausematter campaign founder Diane Danzebrink, menopause specialist Dr Lindsey Thomas, founder of the world's first plant based perimenopause and menopause supplements MPowder Rebekah Brown, menopause fitness coach Kate Rowe-Ham, and perimenopause certified women’s health coach and menopause in the workplace consultant Pamela Windle.

Hairdresser Robert Eaton and former The Capsule in Conversation podcast host and stylist Anna Mewes will also be delivering sessions on body and hair confidence. Guests will be able to network and shop in the ‘menopause marketplace’ where they will find wellness businesses including Time To Bloom Skin and Aesthetics clinic, women’s health studio Fixology and Devaiya Oils.

Natalie added: “I didn’t even know what perimenopause was until I started the podcast despite being 38 at the time. It’s vital younger women know what might be in store for them so that they can make the best life choices for themselves and so I’m hoping we’ll get mothers and daughters and friendship groups coming to our event.

“This is something we should be embracing together and as a proud Yorkshire woman I'm delighted to be launching this event in Leeds.”