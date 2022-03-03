Leeds actress starring alongside Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce celebrates International Women's Day on podcast series

Natalie Anderson, best known for her work in TV and stage currently on Hollyoaks and set to appear alongside Liam Neeson and Guy Pearce in Casino Royale director Martin Campbell’s ‘Memory’ due for release in early Summer.

Natalie started the female- led podcast with the intention of helping women by sharing inspiring stories and expert-led advice.

Providing a space for honest chats, expert advice and real insight, around all aspects of women’s well-being and mental health, the podcast was an immediate hit.

The series, produced by Leeds based audio content agency Distorted, boasts an amazing line-up of celebrity guests and health & wellbeing experts all with the topics and issues that matter the most to women.

“It’s so incredibly important to me that we launch the series in the same week as International Women’s Day because it’s vital we recognise and celebrate all women, our journeys and achievements but also take time to reflect on the change we still need to make.” Natalie said.

"I absolutely love making this podcast, it’s like my own personal therapy. I've learnt an incredible amount and met the most incredible women, heroes of mine."

The first episode of season six of The Capsule #inconversation with Harrogate Spring Water will launch to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8.

For Natalie, hosting the series has been a dream with too many highlights to mention.

The whole thing has been a huge highlight, I’ve been able to chat with incredible people from Olympians like Denise Lewis to people who I have followed the careers of like Shirley Ballas." she said.

"I’ve also really had my eyes opened with advice and wellbeing tips, when Nicola Elliott from NEOM came on she explained why we should always operate at 70 per cent, for someone who’s always at about 110 per cent that was eye-opening and probably one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever been given."

The podcast was born off the back of a Capsule live event back in 2019 and Natalie hopes that her story can inspire other young women into dreaming big.

"Don’t be frightened about the opinions of others because other people will always have their own agenda." she said.

"I want young women to keep pushing and not to be afraid, to not let their social circumstances or surroundings eat away at their confidence. Believe in you and whatever career path you want to choose.