Draconid Meteor Shower: North York Moors among UK’s top spots to watch the spectacle
Stargazers are in for a treat this week as the Draconid meteor shower has been taking to the skies and is due to be visible until Thursday 10th October.
What's more, this shower was at its viewing peak last night and will be again tonight.
For those keen to know where the best places to watch this dazzling spectacle is, the team at Jessops has revealed that North York Moors has been placed in top 5 spots in the UK to view the shower.
Jessops has compiled a list of the UK’s dark sky reserves and then ranked the top 10 based on the number of stargazing events, viewing locations across the region and nearby accommodation.
The full story can be accessed here: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/the-uks-top-10-stargazing-spots
Following just behind Exmoor Dark Sky Reserve is North York Moors in fourth place.
North York Moors National Park was designated a Dark Sky Reserve in 2020, making it one of the best places in the country to see stars, moons, planets and more. You can see over 2,000 stars in the darkest parts of the park at any one time!
It has 21 observational spots for viewing and 10 stargazing-friendly accommodation to pick fromSee the other spots that follow below…
