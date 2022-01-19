Organised by Pup Up Cafe, the sausage-dog festivities were first held in Sheaf Street back in 2019.

It returned again in 2021, following on from the pandemic, and again proved a hit with pet owners.

Leeds United and England footballer Kalvin Phillips was also spotted at the event after bringing his own Dachshund along to play with the other pups.

Leeds' puppy cafe is returning to Revolution Electric Press next month for a Dachshund special. Pictured is Leeds United footballer Kalvin Phillips attending the event with his dog. Photo: Pup-Up Cafe

This year the Pup Up Cafe will be held at Revolution Electric Press, in Cookridge Street, off Millennium Square.

Pu Up Cafe event planner, Marcus Ackford, said: "We always love hosting in Leeds thanks to all the lovely people, the dogs and the great time we have there.

"Every time we've visited we've had more dachshunds than the last.

"If that carries on, this time we should see well over 200 dachshunds visiting us for our first visit of 2022 which we're so excited about.

Dog lovers bring their own pets to mingle with the other pups at the pop-up cafe events across the country

"We've got loads of new props and photo ops as well as all of the usual Pup Up Cafe fun with unlimited treats & puppuccinos, ball pits and local dog businesses in attendance whilst giving dachshunds, and their owners, a chance to socialize with lots of other sausages."

The day is split into several sessions with up to 75 dogs in each one.

Pets will be enjoy unlimited treats and puppuccinos, as well as being able to play in ball pits, tunnels and with many other toys available on they day.

There will also be prizes given out for the best dressed dog in each session, as well as local dog related traders.

It will take place on Sunday, February 20 from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets cost between £9 and £12.

Children under eight go free.