Leeds' puppy cafe is returning to Revolution Electric Press next month for a Dachshund special. Photo: Pup-Up Cafe

The popular Dachshund cafe has been a big success in the city after Leeds United player Kalvin Phillips was spotted at the last event held at Sheaf Street.

Phillips brought his own pet Dachshund along, taking photos with the various props on offer whilst there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United footballer Kalvin Phillips attended the event last month. Photo: Pup-Up Cafe

Dog lovers bring their own pets to mingle with the other pups at the pop-up cafe events across the country, with event organisers Pup-Up Cafe providing photo opportunities for the pups, unlimited puppuccinos and plenty of doggy entertainment.

Next month, the event is being held at Revolution Electric Press in the city centre, with attendees allowed to let their puppy pals off the lead to make new friends and explore.

On the new date, event organiser Marcus Ackford said:

"We're so excited to be back in Leeds for the Pup Up Cafe event in October!

We always have such a lovely time hosting the friendly people of Leeds and with over 200 dachshunds visiting us last time, who couldn't enjoy that?

We're hoping to beat that record this time and almost have over 200 dachshunds booked in again.

This time we're at a different venue which is much more open, light and airy giving even more room for local dog businesses to join us and room for more sausages to roam free."

The Pop-Up Dachshund Cafe is being held on Sunday 3 October at Revolution Electric Press from 10am till 5pm.

Tickets are available to purchase from Fatsoma's website.