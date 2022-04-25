From Amyl and the Sniffers to alt-J, here are seven gigs happening in May across Leeds.
Read More
Keep updated on weekly gigs and events in Leeds through our weekly what's on listings.
alt-J
O2 Academy Leeds on 9 May
Chart-topping Leeds band alt-J are back with a bang with their latest album, The Dream.
In support of the new record alt-J will be performing at the O2 Academy on Monday 9 May.
Gary Numan
O2 Academy Leeds on 12 May
Celebrating an illustrious 40 year career in pop, new wave and electronic music, Gary Numan heads to the O2 Academy on Thursday 12 May.
The Charlatans 30th Anniversary Best of Tour
O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday 15 May
West Midlands rock band The Charlatans perform at the O2 Academy on 15 May as part of their 30th anniversary tour.
This gig was rescheduled from Friday 17 December 2021, with all tickets still valid.
Find tickets for The Charlatans at the O2 on Ticketmaster.
Julien Baker
The Leeds Irish Centre on 19 May
Indie folk sensation Julien Baker takes to the Leeds Irish Centre on Thursday 19 May in support of her 2021 album Little Oblivions.
Music magazine Line of Best Fit says: "Little Oblivions finds Baker taking on a more kaleidoscopic sound. Self-produced and unyielding, an assortment of instruments - drums, synthesizers, banjo, and mandolin - produce a backdrop for Baker to meditate on personal experiences.”
For fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.
The Script
First Direct Arena on 20 May
Alongside an upcoming greatest hits album, titled Tales From The Script, The Script head out on tour and will play the First Direct Arena on Friday 20 May.
Support comes from X Factor star Ella Henderson.
Yard Act
The Leeds Irish Centre on 20 May
Leeds' own Yard Act takes to the Leeds Irish Centre on Friday 20 May.
This comes just weeks after the band returns from their American tour, which saw the foursome perform on Jimmy Fallo.
Amyl & The Sniffers
Stylus on 29 May
Australian punk band Amyl and The Sniffers perform at Leeds University Union's Stylus on Sunday 29 May.
For fans of Viagra Boys, The Chats and Sleaford Mods.