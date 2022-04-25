From Amyl and the Sniffers to alt-J, here are seven gigs happening in May across Leeds.

Keep updated on weekly gigs and events in Leeds through our weekly what's on listings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands rock band The Charlatans perform at the O2 Academy on 15 May. Photo: Getty Images

alt-J

O2 Academy Leeds on 9 May

Chart-topping Leeds band alt-J are back with a bang with their latest album, The Dream.

In support of the new record alt-J will be performing at the O2 Academy on Monday 9 May.

Leeds' own Yard Act takes to the Leeds Irish Centre on Friday 20 May. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Gary Numan

O2 Academy Leeds on 12 May

Celebrating an illustrious 40 year career in pop, new wave and electronic music, Gary Numan heads to the O2 Academy on Thursday 12 May.

The Charlatans 30th Anniversary Best of Tour

O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday 15 May

West Midlands rock band The Charlatans perform at the O2 Academy on 15 May as part of their 30th anniversary tour.

This gig was rescheduled from Friday 17 December 2021, with all tickets still valid.

Find tickets for The Charlatans at the O2 on Ticketmaster.

Julien Baker

The Leeds Irish Centre on 19 May

Indie folk sensation Julien Baker takes to the Leeds Irish Centre on Thursday 19 May in support of her 2021 album Little Oblivions.

Music magazine Line of Best Fit says: "Little Oblivions finds Baker taking on a more kaleidoscopic sound. Self-produced and unyielding, an assortment of instruments - drums, synthesizers, banjo, and mandolin - produce a backdrop for Baker to meditate on personal experiences.”

For fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

The Script

First Direct Arena on 20 May

Alongside an upcoming greatest hits album, titled Tales From The Script, The Script head out on tour and will play the First Direct Arena on Friday 20 May.

Support comes from X Factor star Ella Henderson.

Yard Act

The Leeds Irish Centre on 20 May

Leeds' own Yard Act takes to the Leeds Irish Centre on Friday 20 May.

This comes just weeks after the band returns from their American tour, which saw the foursome perform on Jimmy Fallo.

Amyl & The Sniffers

Stylus on 29 May

Australian punk band Amyl and The Sniffers perform at Leeds University Union's Stylus on Sunday 29 May.