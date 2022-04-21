Both Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties Music Hall have something for everyone in May, ranging from laugh-out-loud comedy performances to dramatic Shakespeare renditions.

Below are six shows and performances to go see in Leeds during the month of May.

Pictured is the Leeds Grand Theatre auditorium. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Book of Mormon

21 April - 7 May at Leeds Grand Theatre

This musical comedy from creators of South Park follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

The Book of Mormon has won a Tony Award nine times and an Olivier for Best Musical four times.

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Chicago

10 May - 14 May at Leeds Grand Theatre

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Chicago has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Jack Dee - Off The Telly

15 May at Leeds Grand Theatre

Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment in his new stand-up tour.

Jack Dee is the star of TV shows Bad Move, Lead Balloon, The Jack Dee Show, Shooting Stars and Jack Dee’s Helpdesk.

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Housewives On Holiday

15 May at City Varieties Music Hall

From the writers and producers of Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, City Varieties brings you Housewives on Holiday.

The brand new comedy stars Nolan sister Maureen Nolan and welcomes back the return of Hormonal Housewives' Julie Coombe and Josephine Partridge.

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Henry V (Screening)

11 May at City Varieties Music Hall

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power.

Tickets are available from Leeds Heritage Theatres.

Simply Dylan

13 May at City Varieties Music Hall

John O’Connell’s Simply Dylan band returns in 2021 for a new headline tour to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday.