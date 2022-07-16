Chow Down has unveiled a limited bottomless brunch experience alongside a range of new vendors and entertainment for the summer.

The new bottomless brunch offer will begin on 31 July, with food provided by resident kitchen vendors and unlimited drinks including prosecco, spritz cocktails and bellinis.

Drag brunches are set to bring in the crowds over August with upcoming themes including a Pride special on 7 August and a disco Party on 20 August.

Restaurants Slice Boro and Asado Kitchen will land at Chow Down on 21 July to provide food for the next few weeks, bringing Leeds a taste of Detroit-style pizza as well as delicious steaks.

The rotating food traders for the rest of the summer include Homeboy Pizza, The Middle Feast, Luigi Street Food, Colombo Street Food, Hoi Polloi Street Kitchen, Suburban Eats, Little Red Food Truck and more.

Roberto Gelato, rising star from Kirkgate Market, will also be at Chow Down for the rest of summer, serving up authentic Italian gelato in a variety of flavours.

For entertainment, Chow Down extends its opening hours to Wednesday nights from August as comedy shows kickstart at Temple Arches.

The idea is simple; amazing food and drink mixed with the biggest belly laughs from some of the finest local and nationwide-circuit comedy.

Bingo Lingo is also set to shake things up further with a day of party anthems, stage battles, dance-offs and huge prizes on 29 July.

If that wasn’t enough, Disco Classical will arrive at Chow Down for the first time next month, bringing some of the best musical hits played by an orchestra for a show-stopping event on 5 August.