Here are nine of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.

Sounds of the City with Richard Ashcroft

Leeds Comedy Cabaret takes place at Pryzm this Saturday from 6pm, with last entry at 7.30pm.

Iconic singer-songwriter and two-time Ivor Novello winner Richard Ashcroft will headline Millennium Square this Saturday for a special outdoor show.

He will be joined on stage by Cast and DJ Wayne as support for the gig.

Tickets are available from Leeds Ticket Hub with the event starting at 6pm.

Bartees Strange at Brudenell Social Club

English-born songwriter Bartees Strange heads to the Brudenell on Saturday in support of his latest record Farm To Table, which was released in June this year.

Tickets are available from Brudenell with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Sundown Swing at Golden Acre Park

Sundown Swing performs a free programme of jazz favourites at Golden Acre Park on Sunday from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

Sundown Swing is a 17 piece swing band based in Huddersfield, with their performance this weekend acting as part of the Summer Bands in Leeds Parks series.

Leeds Health & Healing Festival

Leeds Health and Healing Festival heads to The John Charles Centre for Sport on both Saturday and Sunday.

Meet therapists, gifted psychic mediums and readers, plus enjoy a full schedule of talks, workshops and demonstrations to enlighten and entertain.

The event is open from 10am to 5pm each day with tickets available on the door.

Soul Train at HiFi

Soul Train returns to HiFi this Saturday for another night of funk, soul, reggae and disco from 11pm.

Encompassing four decades of soul music, expect to hear iconic records from Diana Ross to Desmond Dekker.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Leeds Big Indie Festival

The Leeds Big Indie Festival heads to the Royal Armouries this Saturday with indie stalls from artisans all over the north, vintage fashion and home, health and beauty and much more on offer.

The event runs from 10.30am until 4pm with tickets available from Fatsoma.

The Write Typer Club at Hyde Park Book Club

For those craving some quiet time away from the dings and distractions of social media, Hyde Park Book Club's Write Typer Club offers some solace.

For both fully fledged veterans of the typewriter or newbies, all are welcome to come and write away this Sunday from 1pm.

All typewriters, paper, ink, tables and chairs provided.

Deaf Havana at The Key Club

Norfolk-based band Deaf Havana heads to The Key Club on Sunday.

For fans of post-hardcore and anthemic pop-punk, akin to contemporaries like We Are the Ocean, the Blackout, and Young Guns.

Tickets are available from See Tickets with doors opening at 7pm.

Leeds Comedy Cabaret​ at Pryzm

Enjoy a headline stand-up show featuring winner of the Foster's Edinburgh Comedy Award Phil Ellis, Petfringe Comedian of the Year winner Simon Lomas and BBC New Comedy Award finalist Pete Otway.