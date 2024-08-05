Care home invites community to summer fair

Ouse View in Fulford will be opening their doors to the local community for an day of fun filled activities on Saturday 17th August.

The homes Summer Fair will be taking place between 1pm – 5pm, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of stalls, games, refreshments, BBQ and much more! and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Rebekka Richardson General Manager at Ouse View, says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Ouse View will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.