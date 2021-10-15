Brutus Gold's Love Train returns to Leeds for 2021 Christmas special

Brutus Gold’s Love Train is heading back to Leeds this Christmas.

Leeds has been a mainstay on The Love Train’s international tours since its beginnings in the late 1980s and has continued to play host to the iconic show, including a sell-out gathering in the summer of 2019 which brought together thousands of disco fans in Millennium Square.

Brutus Gold’s Love Train has confirmed it will be returning to Leeds for a special Christmas show on Saturday, December 18, at the O2 Academy this year.

The Christmas show in Leeds follows a busy post-lockdown for the Love Train who have enjoyed sell-out shows throughout the UK this year including a string of high-profile gatherings in England's re-emerging festival circuit. The show will also head to Leeds Millennium Square once more for the Brutus Gold’s Love Train – Open Air Summer Disco Party, set to take place Saturday, July 30 2022.

Brutus Gold says he is excited to return to his “spiritual home” of Leeds this winter after two years of cancelled shows at the city centre venue,

“Leeds is the Love Train’s spiritual home,” Brutus Gold says. “I’m so looking forward to getting ‘back on track’ for the ultimate party at the O2 Academy (The old T&C) club.

“The evening attracts like-minded fun-lovin’ people of all ages. All brothers ‘n’ sisters are welcome. Whether you’re a Love Train fan or new to Disco, you’ll be Lost in Music from the moment you enter!”

Brutus Gold introduced the world to The Love Train in 1989, sparking a revival of classic disco across the UK. With regular slots in cities including Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds, the disco event quickly rose to prominence as one of the best club nights of its kind.

Tickets are priced from £22.15 and can be purchased via: www.love-train.co.uk .

