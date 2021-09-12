Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

14 photo memories of Leeds city centre in the 1970s

These wonderful photos rewind to the 1970s and reveal Leeds city centre as a great place to work, rest and play.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 6:00 am

Shopping streets including including Boar Lane, Briggate, Commercial Street and Albion Place take centre stage. Other photos go inside city centre businesses and also include memories from the aftermath of one of Leeds's biggest ever disasters, when fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service as well as Leeds Planning Department and West Yorkshire Archive Service.

Park Row at the junction with South Parade - where the Securicor van is seen - in January 1979. A bike is parked outside railings and pictured is an entrance to The Bank, a soon to open new wine bar.

This photo takes you inside the factory of David Little and Company Limited, wholesale clothiers, located at Park Place. It was taken in December 1970.

Cliff Richard taken at Green Shield Stamps on Eastgate in April 1970.

An aerial view showing the destruction caused by a fire at Kirkgate Market in Dece,mber 1975. Around four acres of the site was destroyed in the blaze which took 110 fireman two hours to control.

