To celebrate the extra bank holiday this year as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Bongo's Bingo is going on a four day tour across the UK with stops including Leeds, Liverpool and Middlesborough.

The jubilee show in Leeds takes place on Wednesday 1 June at the O2 Academy, followed by further shows next month on Friday 10 June, Friday 24 June and Sunday 26 June.

Since starting in April 2015, Bongo’s Bingo has continually reinvented what it means to go out.

Uniting crowds for nights of escapism and mayhem, it has turned the quintessential British pastime of bingo into an immersive live show and rave that captures audience's hearts.

On the jubilee celebrations, promoter Jonny Bingo said: “The Jubilee weekend is taking shape to be truly epic at Bongo’s Bingo and we have got a brilliant run of shows into the summer at The 02 Academy.

"Leeds is always such a great city, it’s the third location we brought Bongo’s Bingo to, and we can’t wait to be here during the long bank holiday weekend.”

With a wild live show, crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes, Bongo's Bingo is sure to bring some bank holiday excitement to the streets of Leeds next month.

Full tour dates for the jubilee weekend are listed below.

Jubilee Bongo's Bingo Tour Dates

Liverpool - Wednesday 1 June

Leeds - Wednesday 1 June

Middlesbrough - Thursday 2 June

Glasgow - Thursday 2 June

Blackpool - Friday 3 June

Coventry - Friday 3 June

Dundee - Friday 3 June

Hull - Friday 3 June

Leicester - Friday 3 June

Newcastle - Friday 3 June

Birmingham - Saturday 4 June

Shrewsbury - Saturday 4 June