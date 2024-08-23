Bagpipes send off for Britain's poshest train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lone piper will play a lament on Huddersfield, Wakefield, Leeds and York stations tomorrow (Saturday) morning as passengers board Britain’s poshest train.

He will be seeing off the Northern Belle, owned by local businessman David Pitts, as it takes champagne-sipping passengers for a slap-up day out to Edinburgh.

It is just one of the luxurious touches to travelling on the 1930s Pullman-style train, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express.

“We don’t like to blow our own tune about how great travelling on the Northern Belle is,” said a spokesman. “So we have somebody play the bagpipes instead!”

Chmapagne dinner ... a passenger on the Northern Belle

The trip, which includes a tour of the former Queen’s Royal Yacht Britannia or a visit to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, was sold out weeks ago despite tickets costing £495.

But for that price, passengers do get a three-course brunch on the way to Scotland, followed by a slap-up six-course dinner with wine during the journey home.

And for those who missed the trainm the Northern Belle will be back in Yorkshire next Saturday (Aug 31) for a steam-hauled trip over the Settle-Carlisle line.

It will pick up passengers at Hull, York and Wakefield Kirkgate.

Former Southern Region locomotive Tangmere, which once hauled crack express trains from London to the South Coast, will operate that.

There will also be a lunch and afternoon tea trip in October, followed by several slap-up Christmas Lunch trip from various Yorkshire stations..

Prices on the Northern Belle start at £295. For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk.