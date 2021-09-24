Autumn walks near Leeds: best city and woodland trails near me - from Harewood to Eccup
These are the best walks for Autumn in and around Leeds.
Autumn is now in full swing, with the weather shifting from the heatwaves of August to something a little cooler to exercise in.
For the next few weeks the Met Office has predicted dry conditions perfect for taking a walk through the park in, with temperatures on and around average for this time of year.
As we edge closer to October, a walk amongst falling leaves is what many are after for their afternoon strolls before Halloween strikes.
Here is our list of some of the best places to go for an Autumn walk in and around Leeds.
Harewood Circuit, Harewood Park
A large loop trail located near Leeds with a beautiful forest setting to stroll through.
This trail is accessible all year round and has a difficulty level of easy.
Length: 7.6km
Time: 2h 18m
Eccup Reservoir Circular, Golden Acre Park
This walk takes you around Eccup Reservoir and is ideal for beginners wanting to try hiking.
The terrain here is mixed so walkers can challenge themselves whilst on the trail if its easy difficulty level is not tough enough.
Length: 8.9km
Time: 2h 36m
Meanwood Valley Trail Circular
This circular trail takes you around the beautiful sights of Meanwood Valley, with plenty of lush greenery year-round to enjoy whilst there.
This trail has a difficulty level of moderate.
Length: 6.9km
Time: 2h 24m
Skelton Lake, Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam is a Tudor estate with plenty of challenging terrain and beautiful Jacobian buildings to explore when there.
This trail around Skelton Lake on site is rated moderate in difficulty.
Length: 8.4km
Time: 2h 33m
Ledsham to Fairburn Ings
This walk, unlike others on this list, takes you through an entire village, allowing you to explore even further when on your Autumn stroll.
Walking through the beautiful village of Ledsham and back, visit the oldest standing building in West Yorkshire- Ledsham's iconic church.
This walk is rated easy.
Length: 8km
Time: 2h 22m
Guiseley Gap Circular
The longest walk on this list, Guiseley Gap is ideal for a Sunday afternoon trip with the rough terrain perfect for building up an appetite.
This walk is rated moderate in its difficulty level.
Length: 15.1km
Time: 4h 44m
St. Aidan's and Lowther Lake Circular
St Aidan's is a 400-hectare nature park located between Leeds and Castleford, with this trail taking you through some of the most beautiful parts of it.
This walk is rated easy in its difficulty level.
Length: 10.1km
Time: 2h 52m
