Arts at the Arms: Return of Leeds performing arts showcase

James Underwood and Chris O'Connor, founders of Arts at the Arms. PIC: Dr Martin Hendry

Arts at the Arms began life at the Cardigan Arms pub in 2019 and was created to give voice to high quality creative works in small, relaxed venues.

It is now set to get back on the road with three events scheduled to be held across Leeds later this month. (September)

The events bring together original theatre, comedy, poetry, music, and more in an evening that promises to energise, excite, and entertain.

Lily Craig. PIC: Thys Hartley

The concept is the brainchild of founders Leeds playwright Chris O'Connor and actor James Underwood.

James said: "Chris and I have been friends for more than a decade, originally meeting over a pint back in the Old Bar at Leeds University Union. A few years later we returned to the pub with a new aim - to support new work by Yorkshire-based creatives with an evening of performing arts. And Arts at the Arms was born!”

Two became three when the pair were joined by Leeds-based arts facilitator Lily Craig last year.

“Having Lily on board has really strengthened our goals,” added James. “She’s an advocate for making the arts a more open and inclusive space for all which is at the very heart of what we want to achieve.”

Lily said: “We want to make space for emerging artists in our region because opportunities to make and share creativity should be made available and accessible to everyone.

“It shouldn’t be restrictive, and we hope our support can provide a springboard for emerging, new, and developing talent in the region. We’re really excited to get back on the road and show off what this great county has to offer.”

Catch Arts at the Arms here:

Wednesday, September 22: The Constitutional, Farsley, at 8pm. £8, £5 concession.

Thursday, September 23: Seven Arts, Chapel Allerton at 7.30pm. £8, £5 concession.

Friday, September 24: Chapel FM, Seacroft at 8pm. £5.

For more information and booking details visit: artsatthearms.com***********************