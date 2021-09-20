23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003

Education officials wanted to close five high schools and open four primary schools. They included plans to close Braim Wood Boys School in Oakwood and Agnes Stewart Church of England School in Burmantofts with pupils merged into East Leeds Academy. Matthew Murray High School in Holbeck and South Leeds Arts College at Merlyn Rees in Belle Isle were also both earmarked for closure with a new school opened on the site of South Leeds stadium. This was Leeds in 2003, a 12 months which featured a huge win for a lucky bingo player and protesters taking to the streets of a market town. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook