Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2003. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2003. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003

It was the year plans were unveiled for a city-wide shake-up of education in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:45 am

Education officials wanted to close five high schools and open four primary schools. They included plans to close Braim Wood Boys School in Oakwood and Agnes Stewart Church of England School in Burmantofts with pupils merged into East Leeds Academy. Matthew Murray High School in Holbeck and South Leeds Arts College at Merlyn Rees in Belle Isle were also both earmarked for closure with a new school opened on the site of South Leeds stadium. This was Leeds in 2003, a 12 months which featured a huge win for a lucky bingo player and protesters taking to the streets of a market town. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2003

Jane Tomlinson and Tracey Barraclough get the Race For Life at Temple Newsam started in June 2003.

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 2003

A couple of girls take part in the lantern procession at Leeds Town Hall for the Chinese Mid Autumn Festival.

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 2003

Birdwatchers get a rare chance to see the Marbled Duck at Rodley Nature Reserve in July 2003.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 2003

Community police officers PC Steve Kinnon (left) and PC Brian Howard pictured on their beat of Whinmoor, Stanks and Swarcliffe in September 2003.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 6