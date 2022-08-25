Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds jewellery school teacher has been revealed as one of the contestants on the new season of BBC show All That Glitters.

Emma White, 45, is the owner of Pudsey-based jewellery company The Jewellery Makers, and has been making her own sparkly accessories since school.

Inspired by her family’s love of jewellery, Emma told the BBC: “My nan was a real glamour puss. She had this amazing jewellery box full of 60s crystals and everything sparkly and beautiful. I used to love to have a rummage through there.

"My mother is also of that ilk, she used to make necklaces with us and trawl all the gothic shops.”

Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, All That Glitters challenges eight jewellery makers to create a host of accessories using jewels and precious metals.

Ranging from spinner rings to mismatched earrings, engagement rings to hairpins, each jeweller will be pushed to their limits in a bid to win the All That Glitters crown.

Speaking about her experience on the TV show, Emma said: “It was amazing because for the last ten years I’ve had three kids. I’ve juggled family life, kids, running the business, teaching and hadn’t realised that I had lost my creativity a bit. It gave me my creativity back.

"It was a six-month experience and to have that time dedicated to just coming up with new designs, thinking about what I wanted to make, the whole pressure of lots of people are going to see this, it made me give it a lot of thought.”

The contest was filmed in the historic Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham, with each contestant keeping their participation in the competition a secret until earlier this month.

In a statement posted on The Jewellery Makers Facebook page, Emma revealed her involvement: “Arghhhhhhhh!!!!! I’m so bloody excited! Also a bit scared, but very very relieved the news is out!

"What an absolutely incredible *challenging* experience with wonderful people. Please watch on BBC2 at 9pm on the 25th August!”