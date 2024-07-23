A Splendid Summer is coming to the Broadway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Broadway has a diary of summer events planned in to keep the children entertained during the holidays.

The Splendid Summer events will take place every Wednesday and Thursday from 11am-4pm throughout the summer holidays.

Each Wednesday children will be able to meet some of their favourite characters including Fireman Sam, True, The Gruffalo and Po from Kung Fu Panda.

On a Thursday there will be interactive performances followed by meet and greets with well-loved acts such as Ariel & Ursula and Mirabel & Isabela. Plus, special performances from a Taylor Swift Tribute Act and Barbie!

The Broadway summer events begin July 24.

Ian Ward, general manager at The Broadway, said: “We really enjoy putting on this free entertainment for the children each week during the summer. We know that finding things to keep the children entertained for six weeks can be hard on families so we’re looking forward to kicking off our Splendid Summer events on Wednesday 24th July.”

The Splendid Summer events will be as follows:

· 24th July Fireman Sam

· 25th July Taylor Swift

· 31st July Bumblebee

· 1st August Barbie

· 7th August True

· 8th August Mary Poppins & Bert

· 14th August The Gruffalo

· 15th August Aurora & Maleficent

· 21st August Jessie & Woody

· 22nd August Mirabel & Isabela

· 28th August Kung Fu Panda

· 29th August Ariel & Ursula

In addition to these fantastic events, shoppers can win tickets to see Disney’s Aladdin at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford. To enter the competition, take a selfie with the Giant Lamp at the centre between 22nd July and 3rd August and tag in The Broadway and Bradford Theatres. Plus, visitors can take part in an Aladdin trail around the centre – entry postcards can be picked up at The Hub and completed forms can be exchanged for a free flag.

