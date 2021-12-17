Bars across Leeds have transformed their spaces into winter wonderlands ready for Christmas.
With roaring fires and alpine-themed interiors, to Après-bands and igloos - it’s almost impossible to choose where to go for an aperitif.
Slots Up have delved into the details to find the best Christmas bars in Leeds to enjoy a beverage and get merry in.
Here are 7 of their festive recommendations to enjoy before the season is through.
1. Winter Village
Wanting to escape to a winter wonderland? Well, the Winter Village at Chow Down comes pretty close. Enjoy a mulled wine in a cosy Christmas Tipi that has a warm festive feel and an even warmer firepit or if you fancy enjoying some music, head over to the Ski Lodge to see the Après bands. If you’re up for a really boozy evening, then you can also visit Hütte downstairs, where there’s a dancefloor and a lineup of DJ’s.
2. The Myrtle Tavern
The Myrtle Tavern know the meaning of getting in the Christmas spirit and have created the ultimate festive vibe for you to enjoy a yuletide tipple. Whether you choose to sit inside the pub or in the large heated marquee, traditional decorations and 1000s of fairy lights are draped across every wall and ceiling in this winter paradise.
3. The Igloo Bar
It doesn’t get much more Christmassy than enjoying your festive drink inside an igloo, which is what you can expect at The Igloo Bar on Millenium Square. The stunning inflatable pop-up bar has a winter garden-themed interior, bar staff dressed in ice-themed costumes and a large festive drinks menu to choose from. You’ll also get to enjoy some live music to really get you in the yuletide spirit.
4. Angelica
Angelica has transformed its rooftop terrace into a winter wonderland in time for the festive season with its alpine-themed setting, The Winter Lodge. In a partnership with No. 3 London Dry Gin, the bar will be serving up a variety of gin-based yuletide cocktails that you have to try including Kingerbread Martini, Winter Crumble and the Red Chalet.