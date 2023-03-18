News you can trust since 1890
11 of the most beautiful places to visit in Leeds - from Harewood House to York Gate Garden

From tiny gardens full of wildlife and flowers to huge country estates that are home to architectural gems, Leeds is blessed with some beautiful places to visit.

By Geha Pandey
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The city is loved for many things including its vibrant food and drink scene, great places to shop, and brilliant live music venues – but it’s time to acknowledge the beauty our city holds. Here were take a look at 11 of the most beautiful places to visit in the city.

How many of these places have you visited? Think we’ve missed somewhere really special from our list? Email yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk to tell us about your favourite beauty spots in the city and what makes them so special.

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe and is one of the most popular attractions in Leeds thanks to its serene parks and gardens, woodlands and wildlife. Around one million people visit the park each year.

1. Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe and is one of the most popular attractions in Leeds thanks to its serene parks and gardens, woodlands and wildlife. Around one million people visit the park each year.

Also known as "the dam" by locals, Yeadon Tarn, near Leeds Bradford Airport, is a 20-acre park with a stunning view of a lake. It is an ideal place to take a refreshing walk. Other activities to get involved with include sailing, fishing and plane watching.

2. Yeadon Tarn

Also known as "the dam" by locals, Yeadon Tarn, near Leeds Bradford Airport, is a 20-acre park with a stunning view of a lake. It is an ideal place to take a refreshing walk. Other activities to get involved with include sailing, fishing and plane watching.

Harewood House, which dates back to the 18th century, is known not only for its history and exhibitions but its gorgeous grounds, with more than 100 acres of gardens for visitors to explore.

3. Harewood House

Harewood House, which dates back to the 18th century, is known not only for its history and exhibitions but its gorgeous grounds, with more than 100 acres of gardens for visitors to explore.

Golden Acre Park in Bramhope spans 137 acres that include mature woodlands and large gardens, as well as rare flowers that surround a picturesque lake.

4. Golden Acre Park

Golden Acre Park in Bramhope spans 137 acres that include mature woodlands and large gardens, as well as rare flowers that surround a picturesque lake.

