With Christmas fast approaching, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful villages for a winter walk within an easy drive of Leeds.
While there are plenty of stunning parks and walking trails in Leeds, sometimes it’s nice to get out of the city and explore Yorkshire’s lesser-known villages. Take in the breath-taking scenery, quaint buildings and rolling hills.
Here are 10 of the best villages within an easy drive of Leeds that may be less familiar.
1. Burnsall
Burnsall lies on a bend of the River Wharfe surrounded by a spectacular circle of fells. The village was originally an Anglo-Viking settlement and the parish church still contains rare Viking and Anglo-Saxon carved stones. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mins Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Lofthouse
Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Gerard Binks Photography
3. Hebden
Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Skidby
As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Bishop Burton
Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mi Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Marsden
Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr Photo: Tony Johnson