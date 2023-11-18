Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 hidden gem villages within an easy drive of Leeds for a breathtaking winter walk

With Christmas fast approaching, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful villages for a winter walk within an easy drive of Leeds.
Published 18th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

While there are plenty of stunning parks and walking trails in Leeds, sometimes it’s nice to get out of the city and explore Yorkshire’s lesser-known villages. Take in the breath-taking scenery, quaint buildings and rolling hills.

Here are 10 of the best villages within an easy drive of Leeds that may be less familiar.

Burnsall lies on a bend of the River Wharfe surrounded by a spectacular circle of fells. The village was originally an Anglo-Viking settlement and the parish church still contains rare Viking and Anglo-Saxon carved stones. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mins

1. Burnsall

Burnsall lies on a bend of the River Wharfe surrounded by a spectacular circle of fells. The village was originally an Anglo-Viking settlement and the parish church still contains rare Viking and Anglo-Saxon carved stones. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mins Photo: Gary Longbottom

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min

2. Lofthouse

Lofthouse is a tiny village in the Nidderdale area of North Yorkshire and boasts the delightful Nidd Falls. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Gerard Binks Photography

Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min

3. Hebden

Hebden is a small yet historic village nestled in Lower Wharfedale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. The village is designated as a conservation area. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15min Photo: Bruce Rollinson

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min

4. Skidby

As you approach Skidby, near Beverley, you will see the impressive four-sailed mill standing on top of the hill. The gorgeous Millhouse Restaurant is worth a visit. Drive: 1hr 15min Photo: Simon Hulme

Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mi

5. Bishop Burton

Bishop Burton is a small village on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds. Much of the village forms a conservation area and it's home to one of Europe's leading Equestrian Centres. Drive: 1hr to 1hr 15mi Photo: Tony Johnson

Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr

6. Marsden

Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Drive: 45min to 1hr Photo: Tony Johnson

