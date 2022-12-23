There’s nothing like a crisp Boxing Day walk to blow off the cobwebs.
There are plenty of beautiful winter walks on our doorsteps in Leeds to enjoy over Christmas. From nature trails to family-friendly parks, these 11 walking routes are perfect for getting out in nature over the festive period.
Photo: Glen Minikin
2. Harewood House
There are more than 100 acres of gardens to explore in the grounds of this attractive stately home, including the Bird Gardens, where you can see exotic species including penguins, owls, flamingos and parrots. And Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land.
Photo: Glen Minikin/SWNS
3. Otley Chevin
Overlooking the market town of Otley, this large park has an impressive network of paths to explore, with magnificent panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley - perfect for both a stroll and a scenic picnic, weather permitting...
Photo: James Hardisty
The Meanwood Valley Trail is seven mile linear walk runs from Woodhouse Moor, along the Meanwood Valley through to Breary Marsh, next to Golden Acre Park. Meandering through pretty woodland along a relatively flat route, it is fit for all abilities.
Photo: National World