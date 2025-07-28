A huge star of the 1990s has announced a show in Leeds in the wake of supporting Oasis during their triumphant reunion gigs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Ashcroft, who was the frontman of The Verve, will perform at the recently renamed First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on April 2, 2026.

The Verve reached the peak of their powers with the release of their hugely successful third album ‘Urban Hymns’ in 1997, which spawned massive hits in Bittersweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new show at the First Direct Bank Arena in light of supporting Oasis. | National World

Ashcroft has also had a prolific solo career, having released six UK top 10 studio albums since the turn of the millennium. He will be performing in Leeds in support of his new record ‘Lovin’ You’.

In recent weeks he has been supporting Manchester legends Oasis during their record breaking reunion concerts in Cardiff, Manchester and London.

A spokesperson for the arena said: “Fans can expect a powerful mix of indie-rock, soul, and acoustic brilliance from the two-time Ivor Novello winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (August 1) at 9.30am or fans can pre-order ‘Lovin You’ from the official store for pre-sale link and a code for early access to tickets.

Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will automatically receive a pre-sale link and code. The pre-sale will start at 9:30am on Wednesday (July 30).