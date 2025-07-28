First Direct Bank Arena: The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft announces Leeds show fresh after Oasis support slots
Richard Ashcroft, who was the frontman of The Verve, will perform at the recently renamed First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on April 2, 2026.
The Verve reached the peak of their powers with the release of their hugely successful third album ‘Urban Hymns’ in 1997, which spawned massive hits in Bittersweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work and Lucky Man.
Ashcroft has also had a prolific solo career, having released six UK top 10 studio albums since the turn of the millennium. He will be performing in Leeds in support of his new record ‘Lovin’ You’.
In recent weeks he has been supporting Manchester legends Oasis during their record breaking reunion concerts in Cardiff, Manchester and London.
A spokesperson for the arena said: “Fans can expect a powerful mix of indie-rock, soul, and acoustic brilliance from the two-time Ivor Novello winner.”
Tickets go on general sale on Friday (August 1) at 9.30am or fans can pre-order ‘Lovin You’ from the official store for pre-sale link and a code for early access to tickets.
