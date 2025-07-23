Leeds Arena, as it’s always been more commonly known, has officially rebranded and changed its name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The near 14,000-capacity venue will now officially be called the first direct bank arena as it begins a “new chapter in its journey” from today (Wednesday).

Formerly known as the first direct arena, the name change coincides with the launch of a revamped website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city centre venue will now officially be called the first direct bank arena | National World

The small change is aimed at better reflecting the venue’s commercial partner, but Yorkshire Evening Post readers have previously said that they will likely continue calling it ‘Leeds Arena’ regardless.

So far this year the first direct bank arena has played host to names such as chart-topping artists James Blunt, Diana Ross and Bryan Adams, and big-name comedians such as Ricky Gervais and Greg Davies.

AXS.com remains the official ticketing partner for the arena and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arena’s head of marketing and communications, Lindsi Blakeman, said: “We’re excited about the new direction and proud to continue bringing unforgettable live events to the heart of Yorkshire.

“The new name and website marks the next phase of excellence in bringing world-class live entertainment to Leeds.”

More information about upcoming events and how to get tickets is available on the the arena’s website.