Temple Newsam: Huge new food and drink festival to debut in grounds of beloved Leeds landmark
The Temple Newsam Food Festival will bring global cuisine and live entertainment to the picturesque park next August.
It will showcase performers and indie businesses from the city as well as international flavours - and there will even be a ‘Street Food Arena’, with delicacies from around the world.
Meanwhile, the event’s artisan markets will showcase local entrepreneurs offering freshly-baked goods, quality produce, hand-made crafts, unique experiences and vibrant art.
Organisers promised that there will be plenty of bars too, offering signature cocktails, specialty spirits, fresh cider, and wine, as well as cask favourites, lagers and IPAs.
Festival director Michael Johnston said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a brand-new event in such a wonderful location.
“It’s been in the works for a while now, so to finally have preparations underway is really exciting. Temple Newsam is the perfect setting for a celebration that pays tribute to the rich culture and diversity of the Leeds area.”
Assistant festival manager Izaak Shuttleworth said: “Leeds has a wealth of fantastic traders and entrepreneurs, and it’s a massive privilege to showcase them in such a historic location. We can’t wait to highlight the very best of what Leeds has to offer.”
The inaugural Temple Newsam Food Festival is set to welcome guests on August 16 and 17 next year. Early Bird tickets are now available.
Entertainment will feature widely throughout the festival as a live music stage will showcase talent from Yorkshire, alongside two exciting tribute acts to headline each evening of the event.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy demonstrations from experts and celebrity chefs in a live cookery theatre.
The festival will partner with Leeds Mind to support mental health initiatives across the north, with the aim of building on the £127,000 already raised for the cause.
