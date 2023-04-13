Secret Invasion is just around the corner, and will see Nick Fury set up one of the biggest plots for Phase Five of the MCU. The phase is already well underway with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantum Mania and includes the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki season 3 and The Marvels.

Fans of Marvel in Leeds will have an extra special connection to the show as our city was used as a backdrop for the show. In 2021, the cast and crew for the series were spotted all over the city filming for the show near locations such as the Dakota hotel . The likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders were also spotted filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excitement spread across the city with hundreds of fans flocking to the sets to catch a glimpse of their favourite Marvel heroes. Paul Wilson, 47, told the YEP at the time that seeing the superheroes was a “dream come true” for his kids.

Secret Invasion is one of the most exciting additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opens up a world of opportunities. The latest trailer gives a preview of the escalating war as Nick Fury returns to Earth and uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate the planet.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the original members of the MCU playing the integral role of Nick Fury who founded the avengers. Jackson said the series would delve deeper into Fury’s past and future and allowed him to "explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is".

So, when is Marvel’s Secret Invasion coming out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secret Invasion release date

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21, 2023. The series is available to stream on Disney+ .

Full cast of Secret Invasion

Dermot Mulroney is expected to appear as United States President Ritson, while Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, and Katie Finneran have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall, Halifax, earlier this year. (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn - Talos

Colbie Smulders - Maria Hill

Kingsley Ben-Adir - Gravik

Emilia Clarke - G’iah daughter of Talos

Olivia Colman - Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle - James “Rhodey” Rhodes

Martin Freeman - Everett K. Ross

How to sign up to Disney+

Those hoping to catch the latest Marvel series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad