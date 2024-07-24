Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Essential safety tips for this year’s festival season from a former police officer. 🚨

The UK Summer Festival season has reached the midway point, with three festivals taking place this weekend - Latitude, Camp Bestival and WOMAD.

For many, this year might be their first time attending a music festival, ahead of next month’s Leeds and Reading Festivals for example.

Former police officer Michelle Roycroft shares five tips to stay safe during your festival experience this year.

Schools are out, the sun is shining (for now) and for many, the summer holidays involve attending one of the bountiful amounts of music festivals about to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many, the rite of passage of attending their first music festival comes with the agonising process of packing items, ensuring that you’re not caught short in terms of cash and travelling to and from the festival site… the list can, and does, go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what about personal safety during this year’s festival season? With discussions circulating once again online about spiking and remaining safe while attending a festival - either alone or with fellow festival debutantes - are there any sage words of advice to adhere to?

That’s where Michelle Roycroft and face-value ticketing resale site Twickets have stepped in to provide five helpful tips to both enjoy your festival experience and to also remain safe and vigilant during the festivities.

The former Met Police Officer should know - after her time with the constabulary, Roycroft has gone on to work with clients including Georgia Harrison on her high-profile court case and protecting Harry Styles from his stalker.

Michelle is also the Chief Ambassador for the personal safety app help me Angela, which offers reassurance to anyone who needs to feel safer when travelling alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 ways to keep safe during the UK summer festival season

Former police officer Michelle Roycroft, who helped Harry Styles during his ordeal with a stalker, shares her 5 tips to stay safe during this year's UK summer festival season (Credit: Help me Angela/Getty Images) | Help me Angela/Getty Images

Be prepared

“Check out where the on-site medical facilities are when you arrive, make a mental note of what the security team are wearing so you can spot them quickly if you ever need them, and learn any emergency protocols such as the exit points.”

“It's also a good idea to agree to a meeting point with your friends if you get split up. Choose a large structure to meet up outside that you can see from anywhere.”

Use your phone as a personal safety device

“The Help Me Angela app is a unique personal safety app that connects users with a live Personal Safety Specialist available 24/7.”

“By pressing the "Follow Me" button, users can have a specialist accompany them virtually on their journey, ensuring their safety and checking in if they don't reach their destination, so it's ideal for peace of mind for relatives of those travelling to and from live music events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay charged

“More battery means more security so a portable battery pack can be a lifesaver. Music concerts often involve long hours, and finding charging stations can be challenging. With a battery pack, you can recharge your phone on the go, ensuring you stay connected throughout the event.”

“Keep a list of important contacts saved offline on your phone or written down. This ensures you have access even if your phone dies or you lose connectivity.”

Keep valuables separate

“Property can be replaced, you can’t. If someone tries to steal your belongings, don’t resist. Throw your belongings on the floor and run away in the opposite direction. Nothing you have in your bag is more valuable than your own life, even a sentimental item. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to keep your belongings safer. “

“Keep your credit cards, keys, and phone in separate pockets. Keeping them all in the same place means a thief can grab your coat or bag and have access to everything. And, if your driver’s licence and keys are together, someone could easily have access to your home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speak up

“Familiarise yourself with the location of security staff when you arrive at the event, they are there to help you and ensure everyone’s safety. If you feel unsafe, approach a security officer and clearly explain your situation. Provide specific details about what is making you feel unsafe so they can assist you.”

“When speaking to security, try to remain calm and composed. This will help you communicate your concerns more effectively. Keep an eye on your friends and fellow gig-goers. If you see someone who looks distressed or in need of help, don’t hesitate to alert security staff.”