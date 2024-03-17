St Patrick's Day Leeds: City turns green for day of Irish festivities and parade through city centre
Live from St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds
Live from the celebrations
Watch the parade live, courtesy of Dennis Morton, our man with the cam...
Hat's the way to do it
Patrick, 43, Leeds, Esther, 60, who lives in Leeds but is originally from Dublin, John, 69, from Leeds and Daniel, 40, also from Leeds, are enjoying the festivities at Millennium Square. They will be enjoying a drink and some food to celebrate.
Getting into the swing of St Patrick's Day
Chris Brown, 44, Ailis, 39, Orla and Erin, 7, from Leeds enjoying the event. Chris says the best part of the day is the Guinness, Ailis loves the community spirit the day brings, while the enjoy the dancing and seeing rugby legend Rob Burrow.
The fun moves to Millennium Square
A packed Millennium Square
A soundtrack to St Patrick
The pipe band belts out songs to add to the atmosphere
Floats on parade
Despite the weather, the crowds are out in force
All the fun to be found on Millennium Square
The stage on the square will be filled with music and dance from home-grown Leeds talent, starting in about 10 minutes' time and going on until until 4pm today. Featuring Irish traditional music from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, local favourites Sean Harrington and Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and Tommy K the DJ with the best in Irish dance from the Joyce O’Donnell and St Aldreds Schools of Dance and Leeds University Union Dancers.
Brollies at the ready...maybe
It's been a soggy start to the morning, but things *may* be looking a little brighter for today's St Patrick celebrations. Fingers crossed, and luck of the Irish etc.....
Road closures and diversions
A number of road closures will be in place during the parade.
Leeds St Patrick's Day parade timings
The 25th annual Leeds St Patrick's Day parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am today and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.
On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square, where the main festivities will take place with traditional Irish folk music and dance.
