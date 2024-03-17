The stage on the square will be filled with music and dance from home-grown Leeds talent, starting in about 10 minutes' time and going on until until 4pm today. Featuring Irish traditional music from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, local favourites Sean Harrington and Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and Tommy K the DJ with the best in Irish dance from the Joyce O’Donnell and St Aldreds Schools of Dance and Leeds University Union Dancers.