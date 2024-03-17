Live

St Patrick's Day Leeds: City turns green for day of Irish festivities and parade through city centre

Thousands are set to gather for day of live music, dances and parades as Leeds celebrate St Patrick's Day 2024.
By Nick Frame, Dennis Morton
Published 17th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2024, 12:41 GMT
Follow this blog for the latest from the festivities.

Live from St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds

11:04 GMTUpdated 11:24 GMT

Live from the celebrations

Watch the parade live, courtesy of Dennis Morton, our man with the cam...

https://www.facebook.com/100064497172042/videos/1344584506235700

12:40 GMTUpdated 12:41 GMT

Hat's the way to do it

Patrick, 43, Leeds, Esther, 60, who lives in Leeds but is originally from Dublin, John, 69, from Leeds and Daniel, 40, also from Leeds, are enjoying the festivities at Millennium Square. They will be enjoying a drink and some food to celebrate.

12:24 GMTUpdated 12:25 GMT

Getting into the swing of St Patrick's Day

Chris Brown, 44, Ailis, 39, Orla and Erin, 7, from Leeds enjoying the event. Chris says the best part of the day is the Guinness, Ailis loves the community spirit the day brings, while the enjoy the dancing and seeing rugby legend Rob Burrow.

12:16 GMT

The fun moves to Millennium Square

A packed Millennium Square

12:01 GMT

A soundtrack to St Patrick

The pipe band belts out songs to add to the atmosphere

11:59 GMT

Floats on parade

Despite the weather, the crowds are out in force

10:20 GMT

All the fun to be found on Millennium Square

The stage on the square will be filled with music and dance from home-grown Leeds talent, starting in about 10 minutes' time and going on until until 4pm today.  Featuring Irish traditional music from the Leeds branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, local favourites Sean Harrington and Luke Flear, the Leeds Irish Choir and Tommy K the DJ with the best in Irish dance from the Joyce O’Donnell  and St Aldreds Schools of Dance and Leeds University Union Dancers.

09:10 GMTUpdated 09:10 GMT

Brollies at the ready...maybe

It's been a soggy start to the morning, but things *may* be looking a little brighter for today's St Patrick celebrations. Fingers crossed, and luck of the Irish etc.....

18:37 GMT

Road closures and diversions

A number of road closures will be in place during the parade.

You can find detailed information about road closures, diversions and affected bus services during Leeds St Patrick's Parade here.

18:36 GMT

Leeds St Patrick's Day parade timings

The 25th annual Leeds St Patrick's Day parade will leave Millennium Square via Great George Street at 11am today and travel through Leeds City Centre via Headrow before making its way down Vicar Lane, Duncan Street and Boar Lane.

On City Square, the parade will head up Park Row before returning back to Millennium Square, where the main festivities will take place with traditional Irish folk music and dance.

