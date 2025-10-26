Spooktacular photos showcase best of Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival

Scores of people turned out to enjoy Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival in Rothwell ahead of the Halloween celebrations. The Festival featured tractor rides, a magical pumpkin patch and getting creative with pumpkin carving as well as witch-spotting in the mysterious woods, meeting adorable animals and exploring outdoor adventures. And your YEP was on hand to capture the best of what the spooktacular family fun had to offer. READ MORE: 11 of the best photos from a vast Leeds pumpkin patch
1. Swithens Farm
Happy Halloween! Five-year-old Luna Matthews from West Park amongst the pumpkins. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
2. Swithens Farm
Kylan Roberts, 11, from Holmfirth meets a scary pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
3. Swithens Farm
Pumpkins galore. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
4. Swithens Farm
Witch Jules meets seven-year-old Erin Kidger and seven-year-old Ivy Robinson from Pontefract. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
5. Swithens Farm
Luka Robinson having fun in the wood. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
6. Swithens Farm
Beau Williams from Ackworth holds on to her pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding