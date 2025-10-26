Spooktacular photos showcase best of Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 16:01 GMT

It’s the festival where autumn magic meets a touch of spooky mischief.

Scores of people turned out to enjoy Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival in Rothwell ahead of the Halloween celebrations. The Festival featured tractor rides, a magical pumpkin patch and getting creative with pumpkin carving as well as witch-spotting in the mysterious woods, meeting adorable animals and exploring outdoor adventures. And your YEP was on hand to capture the best of what the spooktacular family fun had to offer. READ MORE: 11 of the best photos from a vast Leeds pumpkin patch

Happy Halloween! Five-year-old Luna Matthews from West Park amongst the pumpkins.

1. Swithens Farm

Happy Halloween! Five-year-old Luna Matthews from West Park amongst the pumpkins. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Kylan Roberts, 11, from Holmfirth meets a scary pumpkin.

2. Swithens Farm

Kylan Roberts, 11, from Holmfirth meets a scary pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pumpkins galore.

3. Swithens Farm

Pumpkins galore. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Witch Jules meets seven-year-old Erin Kidger and seven-year-old Ivy Robinson from Pontefract.

4. Swithens Farm

Witch Jules meets seven-year-old Erin Kidger and seven-year-old Ivy Robinson from Pontefract. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Luka Robinson having fun in the wood.

5. Swithens Farm

Luka Robinson having fun in the wood. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Beau Williams from Ackworth holds on to her pumpkin.

6. Swithens Farm

Beau Williams from Ackworth holds on to her pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rothwell
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice