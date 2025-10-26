Spooktacular photos showcase best of Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival

Scores of people turned out to enjoy Swithens Farm Pumpkin Festival in Rothwell ahead of the Halloween celebrations. The Festival featured tractor rides, a magical pumpkin patch and getting creative with pumpkin carving as well as witch-spotting in the mysterious woods, meeting adorable animals and exploring outdoor adventures. And your YEP was on hand to capture the best of what the spooktacular family fun had to offer. READ MORE: 11 of the best photos from a vast Leeds pumpkin patch