11 of the best photos from a vast Leeds pumpkin patch

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 16:42 BST

It's the pumpkin patch where you are spoilt for choice.

Kemps Farm at Horsforth take pride in their pumpkin prowess. And your Yorkshire Evening Post joined in the fun as the farm hosted its first pumpkin picking weekend ahead of Halloween. Our snapper didn’t have time to count them on all but rest assured their are thousands and thousands ready for you to pick your own. READ MORE: 29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

Thousands and thousands of pumpkins in the fields.

1. Kemps Farm

Thousands and thousands of pumpkins in the fields. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Eight-year-old Toby Czornowal from Keighley on one of the props in the field.

2. Kemps Farm

Eight-year-old Toby Czornowal from Keighley on one of the props in the field. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

What you are after is spelt out to customers.

3. Kemps Farm

What you are after is spelt out to customers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Spooks and pumpkins.

4. Kemps Farm

Spooks and pumpkins. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Happy with his pumpkins is six-year-old Teddy Poddar from Ilkley.

5. Kemps Farm

Happy with his pumpkins is six-year-old Teddy Poddar from Ilkley. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Bruce the dachshund helps pick out a pumpkin.

6. Kemps Farm

Bruce the dachshund helps pick out a pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

