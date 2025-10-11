11 of the best photos from a vast Leeds pumpkin patch

Kemps Farm at Horsforth take pride in their pumpkin prowess. And your Yorkshire Evening Post joined in the fun as the farm hosted its first pumpkin picking weekend ahead of Halloween. Our snapper didn’t have time to count them on all but rest assured their are thousands and thousands ready for you to pick your own. READ MORE: 29 humble photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s
Thousands and thousands of pumpkins in the fields. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Eight-year-old Toby Czornowal from Keighley on one of the props in the field. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
What you are after is spelt out to customers. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Spooks and pumpkins. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Happy with his pumpkins is six-year-old Teddy Poddar from Ilkley. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Bruce the dachshund helps pick out a pumpkin. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding