Organisers of a Christmas lights extravaganza being staged in Leeds over the festive season have provided a sneak peak of what visitors can expect.

The Temple Newsam festive spectacular runs from Friday, November 21, to Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Organisers Northern Lights today revealed first details of new 2025 illuminations as well as some of the delicious seasonal food and drink that’ll be available inside the curated Christmas Village.

More than 100,000 visitors were taken on an otherworldly journey through a world of breath-taking illuminations and beautiful musical scores during Northern Lights’ debut year and 2025 sees the immersive trail totally reimagined; offering returning visitors an all-new festive spectacle.

At the heart of Northern Lights this year, taking pride of place on Temple Newsam’s Menagerie Ponds, will be Lily of the Lake. Designed by internationally renowned, Australian digital design firm Mandylights; Lily of the Lake is a larger-than-life, six metre wide mirrored lily that will float on the lake’s peaceful waters.

The Lily of the Lake will make its Leeds debut. | Third Party

Each of the lily’s petals will be edged with cutting-edge colour changing neon lights and the whole piece will be up-lit by innovative underwater lighting to create a dramatic and constantly changing ripple effect on the petals above.

Northern Lights will welcome the award-winning Ithaca Creative Sound & Light Art team back to Temple Newsam where they will be transforming some of the park’s wintery woodland into Jungle Tree; a sumptuous digital rainforest with snaking, twisting vines of lush neon lights and sparking, Spanish Moss-inspired hanging garlands complemented by a bespoke jungle-themed soundscape.

2025’s Northern Lights will also see the return of Ithaca’s magical Sea of Light from last year, but ingeniously reinvented as Winter Reflections; a singular installation offering two unique experiences. When viewed from a distance, Winter Reflections is a mesmerising display of interlinked rings of light, programmed to reveal stylised festive snowflakes and more but, when seen up close, visitors will be treated to a more abstract display of swirling, snow-like lights.

Roxy Robinson, director of From The Fields, said:“It’s so exciting to finally be able to share a sneak peek of how we’re transforming Temple Newsam for the second Northern Lights Leeds this year! The response and ticket sales have been brilliant and we cannot wait to show Yorkshire our reimagined Christmas experience.

“It might seem a bit early to be thinking about the festive season but we’ve already sold a quarter of this year’s tickets so, if you want to experience these magical installations from our friends at Ithaca and Mandylights and more, best grab them whilst you can!”