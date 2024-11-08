A new virtual gaming bar that celebrates the sport of cricket is opening in Leeds next week.

Sixes will be opening in the former Manahatta site in Ash Road, Headingley, on Friday, November 15.

Located just 300 metres from the Yorkshire County Cricket Ground, Sixes promises to offer customers a unique experience for cricket and sport lovers.

Set across two floors, Sixes will boast three nets where customers will be able to participate in thrilling batting challenges.

There are multiple game modes available at five skill levels that all test hand eye skill, upper body reflexes, power and speed.

Sixes is set to open in Headingley, Leeds, next Friday. | Sixes

The fun continues with bar games, arcade machines, shuffleboards and live big screen action showing all major events. The venue also offers private hire options perfect for team building and corporate events.

Customers can also expect delicious pizzas, burgers and sharing platters as well as craft cocktails and beers, making Sixes the perfect spot for a fun and social outing.

Speaking on the new opening, co-founder Calum Mackinnon said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the Sixes concept to Leeds. It’s a city that loves a good party but is also renowned for its love of cricket, which makes it the perfect fit for us.

“Being located in the heart of Headingley, a place that is so synonymous with the sport, is the icing on the cake and we can’t wait to throw our doors open and welcome everyone next week.”

Sixes is the brainchild of friends Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, who devised the concept in 2020 with a mission to create a place where customers could “play sport in a party bar”.

This new venue is the brand’s 12th opening in the UK and its sixth opening in the last 12-months.

Find out more information about Sixes via its official website.