A new immersive gaming bar is opening in Leeds today.

Sixes is opening in the former Manahatta site in Ash Road, Headingley, today (November 15).

Just 300 metres from the Yorkshire County Cricket Ground, Sixes is offering customers a unique experience for cricket lovers.

Set across two floors, Sixes has three nets where customers will be able to participate in thrilling batting challenges. There are multiple game modes available at five skill levels that all test hand eye skill, upper body reflexes, power and speed.

Customers can also expect arcade machines, shuffleboards and live big screen action showing all of the best events. Delicious pizzas, burgers and sharing platters as well as craft cocktails and beers are on offer, too.

Speaking on the new opening, co-founder Calum Mackinnon said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the Sixes concept to Leeds. It’s a city that loves a good party but is also renowned for its love of cricket, which makes it the perfect fit for us.

“Being located in the heart of Headingley, a place that is so synonymous with the sport, is the icing on the cake and we can’t wait to throw our doors open and welcome everyone next week.”

Sixes is the brainchild of friends Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, who devised the concept in 2020 with a mission to create a place where customers could “play sport in a party bar”. This new venue is the brand’s 12th opening in the UK and its sixth opening in the last 12-months.