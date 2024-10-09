Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh off their second number one album in one year, the 90s hitmakers from York have announced a series of outdoor shows for 2025, including a massive gig at Leeds' Millennium Square.

Shed Seven has had a year to remember, celebrating 30 years since their debut album Change Giver along with the release of two chart-topping albums.

Now one of only 20 artists to have reached the historic milestone, the 'Chasing Rainbows' rockers are set to return to Millennium Square next summer after their triumphant, sold-out gig in 2023.

Shed Seven is returning to Millennium Square in 2025.

Joining them are Liverpool legends Lightning Seeds and Sheffield indie heroes The Sherlocks.

The show at Millennium Square on Friday, July 11 is one of three huge outdoor shows announced, following Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 14 and Manchester's Castlefield Ball on July 4.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 11 at 9.30am via Leeds Ticket Hub.

Lead singer Rick Witter said about the summer gigs: “We can’t wait to get out next summer for these big shows.

“It’s going to be a huge celebration following the success we’ve had in 2024. Expect big hits and huge singalongs. See you down the front.”