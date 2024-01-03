Leeds Grand: Historic theatre invites audience members to personalise seats for 145th birthday
Leeds Grand Theatre, in New Briggate, marked 145 years in the city in November. To celebrate its birthday, the ornate playhouse has handed over the same number of seats to devoted fans.
They will be able to remember their favourite visits to the establishment over the years by adding a unique message to a seat, making themselves part of its legacy.
Whether it be to commemorate a particularly touching moment in one of the venue’s countless productions, or an ode to a theatre-loving friend who frequented the iconic Leeds institution – the personalised plaques will be in place for five years at a cost of £145.
In its infancy, the Grand would play host to a crowd of 2,600 – a staggering number, considering that the capacity today stands at 1,450.
This was because much of the space would have been taken up by benches, with crowds piling in to see the latest show. The only traditional seats would have been in the Dress Circle and Boxes.
Its first production, Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, was a huge success in 1878, which set the theatre up for countless further accolades.
The Grand even remained open through both world wars, providing light entertainment for a country facing dark times.
Since then, the building has gained Grade II listed status and fought off a campaign in 1969 to replace it with office blocks.
It is now the home of the acclaimed Opera North and Northern Ballet companies, which both attract visitors from across the country and around the world.
Benefactors can find out more about personalising a seat on the Leeds Grand website.