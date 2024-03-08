Russell Crowe announces intimate Leeds gig at the Brudenell Social Club as he confirms Leeds United investment
The New Zealand-born film star and Leeds United fan - who just this week revealed that he has developed financial ties with the club - will perform at the Brudenell Social Club on July 25.
He will be bringing his Indoor Garden Party back to the UK for the first time since 2017.
Describing what to expect, the 'Gladiator' star said: “An event, a band, a happening. It’s fluid. The personnel changes, but it’s always big. It’s like a festival where I gather people I admire, musicians and storytellers, and we put on a show.”
The concept for the band in 2009 in a pub outside London owned by chat show legend, Michael Parkinson, and it has kept going in a haphazard, ad lib way ever since.
“There’s an attitude about this band. It’s got a groove. We do a lot of story songs, but we also know we are here to blow out the cobwebs and give the audience a good night” Russell adds.
The band began playing live again after a hiatus in 2023 and brought on guests including Michael Bublé, Rita Ora, and RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan.
Tickets go on sale Friday 8th March at this link.