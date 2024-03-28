Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds will host a thrilling spectacle of live sport as six of Europe's most fearless riders look to etch their name into jousting’s near-700-year history.

The museum, regarded as the international home of modern jousting, will come alive with the sounds of charging horses and the clash of lances as teams hailing from the United Kingdom, France, and Italy vie for the Queen's Jubilee Horn trophy.

Located at the Royal Armouries Museum’s purpose-built jousting arena or ‘tiltyard’ three teams of two jousters score points for the accuracy and destructive force of their lance strikes as well as for horsemanship and sportsmanship, all in front of a thousand passionate fans.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament at Royal Armouries Museum.

Royal Armouries in Leeds is hosting a live jousting tournament this Easter. Photo: Royal Armouries

When is the International Jousting Tournament at Royal Armouries Museum?

It will be taking place from March 29 to April 1, 2024. The museum opens at 10am and there are 2 tournament shows per day starting at 11am and 2pm.

What teams are competing at the International Jousting Tournament?

Team UK consists of the museum’s own Mike Collin alongside Roy Murray.

Team UK will play against Marie Baron and veteran jouster Luc Petillot of France and Alberto Carminati and Dario Cattaneo of Italy.

How much are tickets to the International Jousting Tournament?

There are two main seating areas to choose from, Silver and Red, plus the Balcony for some shows.

Tickets in the balcony are priced at £20, tickets in the Silver seating area are £10 per person and tickets in the Red seating area are £5 per person.

What other events will be held at Royal Armouries Museum during this time?

The museum will host several Medieval-themed events and activities for audiences of all ages, including jesters and bards, blacksmith demonstrations and have-a-go pool-noodle jousting.