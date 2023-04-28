Reading and Leeds Festival: More acts including Cordae, Mae Stephens announced - full line-up, tickets
More acts have been announced for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival.
More acts have been announced for this year's Reading and Leeds Festival. Ken Carson, Cordae, Mae Stephens, Mothica, Dreya Mac, Venbee, and Foushee are among the fresh additions to the already vast list of acts due to be live on stage in August.
They will be performing alongside Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone, Yard Act, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks, Tom Odell, The Amazons, Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Sea Girls, Sub Focus, Giant Rooks, Ethel Cain, and The Last Dinner Party.
Reading, the first of the two festivals, was held in 1961 and is the world’s oldest running popular music event. The bill consistently offers a diverse mix of international performers, featuring the greatest in rock, punk, indie, metal, and, more recently, electronic artists and rap.
The Main Stage East will be headlined by Sam Fender, The Killers, and Billie Eilish, while the Main Stage West will be headlined by Foals, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons. The event will return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park over the upcoming August bank holiday weekend.
Line-up announced so far
- Sam Fender
- The Killers
- Billie Eilish
- Foals
- Lewis Capaldi
- Imagine Dragons
- Ken Carson
- Cordae
- Mae Stephens
- Dreya Mac
- Mothica Venbee
- Foushee
- Mimi Webb
- Holly Humberstone
- Yard Act
- Rina Sawayama
- Arlo Parks
- Tom Odell
- Bakar
- Clavish
- The Amazons
- Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
- Sea Girls
- Sub Focus
- Giant Rooks
- Ethel Cain
- The Last Dinner Party
- Andy C
- Baby Queen
- Becki Hill
- Bicep Live
- Central Cee
- Chase Atlantic
- Declan Mckenna
- Don Broco
- Eliza Rose
- Georgia
- Inhaler
- Lf System
- Lil Tjay
- Lovejoy
- Loyle Carner
- Meeks
- Mk
- Muna
- Nessa Barrett
- Nothing But Thieves
- Shy Fx
- Slowthai,
- Songer
- Steve Lacey
- The Snuts
- Tion Wayne
- Trippie Redd
- Wet Leg
- You Me At Six
- Yung Lean
When is the Reading and Leeds Festival?
Reading Festival takes place at Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds Festival is at Bramham Park in Leeds. Both festivals take place on the weekend of August 25-27.
Reading and Leeds Festival tickets
Tickets for both Reading and Leeds Festivals are available through the official website of the festivals. Included in these are day, weekend and instalment tickets.