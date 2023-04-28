More acts have been announced for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival. Ken Carson, Cordae, Mae Stephens, Mothica, Dreya Mac, Venbee, and Foushee are among the fresh additions to the already vast list of acts due to be live on stage in August.

They will be performing alongside Mimi Webb, Holly Humberstone, Yard Act, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks, Tom Odell, The Amazons, Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Sea Girls, Sub Focus, Giant Rooks, Ethel Cain, and The Last Dinner Party.

Reading, the first of the two festivals, was held in 1961 and is the world’s oldest running popular music event. The bill consistently offers a diverse mix of international performers, featuring the greatest in rock, punk, indie, metal, and, more recently, electronic artists and rap.

The Main Stage East will be headlined by Sam Fender, The Killers, and Billie Eilish, while the Main Stage West will be headlined by Foals, Lewis Capaldi, and Imagine Dragons. The event will return to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park over the upcoming August bank holiday weekend.

Line-up announced so far

Sam Fender

The Killers

Billie Eilish

Foals

Lewis Capaldi

Imagine Dragons

Ken Carson

Cordae

Mae Stephens

Dreya Mac

Mothica Venbee

Foushee

Mimi Webb

Holly Humberstone

Yard Act

Rina Sawayama

Arlo Parks

Tom Odell

Bakar

Clavish

The Amazons

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Sea Girls

Sub Focus

Giant Rooks

Ethel Cain

The Last Dinner Party

Andy C

Baby Queen

Becki Hill

Bicep Live

Central Cee

Chase Atlantic

Declan Mckenna

Don Broco

Eliza Rose

Georgia

Inhaler

Lf System

Lil Tjay

Lovejoy

Loyle Carner

Meeks

Mk

Muna

Nessa Barrett

Nothing But Thieves

Shy Fx

Slowthai,

Songer

Steve Lacey

The Snuts

Tion Wayne

Trippie Redd

Wet Leg

You Me At Six

Yung Lean

When is the Reading and Leeds Festival?

Reading Festival takes place at Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds Festival is at Bramham Park in Leeds. Both festivals take place on the weekend of August 25-27.

Reading and Leeds Festival tickets

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds Festivals are available through the official website of the festivals. Included in these are day, weekend and instalment tickets.