The Pup Up Café brought their annual Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour to Leeds this weekend.
Hosted at the Lost & Found Club on Albion Place, the event saw the entire venue transformed into a sausage dog-friendly party where pups roamed free amongst tons of Christmas props and treats.
Attendees enjoyed festive photo opportunities, “puppuccinos”, ball pits, and more, while the best-dressed dachshund at each session was awarded a prize.
Photographer Steve Riding captured the celebration, offering a glimpse into the lively 2024 festivities.
Here are 12 festive photos showcasing the joy of this year's Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour in Leeds:
