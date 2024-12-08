12 festive photos from Pup Up Café's Leeds Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour 2024 at the Lost & Found Club

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

On Sunday (December 8), dachshunds aplenty gathered in Leeds to celebrate the festive season.

The Pup Up Café brought their annual Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour to Leeds this weekend.

Hosted at the Lost & Found Club on Albion Place, the event saw the entire venue transformed into a sausage dog-friendly party where pups roamed free amongst tons of Christmas props and treats.

Attendees enjoyed festive photo opportunities, “puppuccinos”, ball pits, and more, while the best-dressed dachshund at each session was awarded a prize.

Photographer Steve Riding captured the celebration, offering a glimpse into the lively 2024 festivities.

Here are 12 festive photos showcasing the joy of this year's Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour in Leeds:

Jess Patchett of Cleckheaton with Jax.

1. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Jess Patchett of Cleckheaton with Jax. | Steve Riding

Smile! Charlotte Hodgson of Gomersal and Humphrey relaxed at the pop up café.

2. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Smile! Charlotte Hodgson of Gomersal and Humphrey relaxed at the pop up café. | Steve Riding

Libby Steel, 9, of Brighouse with the family dogs.

3. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Libby Steel, 9, of Brighouse with the family dogs. | Steve Riding

Ann Nicholas of Bramley with Besty who won best dressed pup.

4. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Ann Nicholas of Bramley with Besty who won best dressed pup. | Steve Riding

Steve and Suzanne Bean of Pudsey with Cooper.

5. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Steve and Suzanne Bean of Pudsey with Cooper. | Steve Riding

Georgia Mortimer, 8, and Ella Foxton, 9, of Holbeck with their dachshund Murphy.

6. Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club

Georgia Mortimer, 8, and Ella Foxton, 9, of Holbeck with their dachshund Murphy. | Steve Riding

