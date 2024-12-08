Hosted at the Lost & Found Club on Albion Place, the event saw the entire venue transformed into a sausage dog-friendly party where pups roamed free amongst tons of Christmas props and treats.

Attendees enjoyed festive photo opportunities, “puppuccinos”, ball pits, and more, while the best-dressed dachshund at each session was awarded a prize.

Photographer Steve Riding captured the celebration, offering a glimpse into the lively 2024 festivities.

Here are 12 festive photos showcasing the joy of this year's Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour in Leeds:

1 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Jess Patchett of Cleckheaton with Jax. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Smile! Charlotte Hodgson of Gomersal and Humphrey relaxed at the pop up café. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Libby Steel, 9, of Brighouse with the family dogs. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Ann Nicholas of Bramley with Besty who won best dressed pup. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Steve and Suzanne Bean of Pudsey with Cooper. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Pup Up Café’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour at the Lost & Found Club Georgia Mortimer, 8, and Ella Foxton, 9, of Holbeck with their dachshund Murphy. | Steve Riding Photo Sales