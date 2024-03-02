Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australian band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets were scheduled to play at Project House last Saturday (February 24) but had to pull the plug after singer and guitarist Jack McEwan was bitten.

Sharing a video on the band's Instagram page, he said: "Sorry everyone. I got bitten in the face by a dog last night.

"(It) absolutely took my jugular out and I'm now in the hospital. I had surgery, did it. Little bit of that, little bit of this.

Project House has been a hit with gig-goers since it opened in 2023

"Probably can't sing later.

"So sorry to everyone in Leeds but we'll be back soon."

The caption on the story read: "Leeds! We are so sorry to do this, but unfortunately a dog bite has put Jack out of action tonight.

"100 stitches later & a tetanus shot, we’re piecing him back together slowly. Unfortunately it means we can’t play the Leeds show tonight, BUT please keep hold of your tickets and we are working on announcing a rescheduled date ASAP."

The singer provided an update on his condition from a hospital bed on Tuesday and confirmed that the band would cancel the remainder of the tour.

The caption read: "So sorry to bring you this news but unfortunately try as we might, Jack is on his way to surgery and we are unable to proceed with the remainder of the shows on this run. We are so gutted & devastated, and hate to let you down. This was our biggest run and we were blown away at the reactions in those first 3 shows. Truly grateful for you lot coming out.