A gorgeous country house in Leeds is set to provide the backdrop for two nights of live orchestral music later this month.

The UK Proms in the Park 2025 will come to West Yorkshire for the first time on June 20 and 21 and will see The UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra perform over the two nights.

The country house will see a Friday night symphonic 'Dance Anthems' event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic 'Proms in the Park', which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

The UK Proms in the Park weekend will be held on 20 and 21 June at Harewood House. | National World

The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 20, with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra taking the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes, with sets also coming from DJ Judge Jules and DJ Cheadle.

This will be followed by the Last Night of the Proms concert on the Saturday evening (June 21), which will see the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra, opera singer Charlotte Bowden and a host of special guests perform some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

The evening will be hosted by TV personality Rob Rinder with full pomp and ceremony.

TV personality Judge Rob Rinder will host the second night at Harewood House as the UK Proms Orchestra performs. | Ollie Rosser

The event in Leeds is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations also including Attingham Park, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton and Bolsover Castle.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: "It will be a magical evening at Harewood House, listening to some of the UK's most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer's evening."

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: "We wanted to provide people across Yorkshire a 'Last Night of The Prom' experience on their doorstep. Harewood House is the perfect venue, and this year with our DJ Judge Jules and host Judge Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever."

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: "We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Harewood House for the first time. We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies."

There will be three bars and street food on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at the UK Proms website where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.